Register
15:45 GMT +304 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A man walks past a billboard of the Grand Theft Auto V video game in Hong Kong on September 17, 2013
    © AFP 2017/ PHILIPPE LOPEZ

    Grand Theft Auto The Game That Stole Players' Hearts and Minds

    In Depth
    Get short URL
    Denis Bolotsky
    Topic:
    Open World Computer Games: From 'Sandboxes' to Endless Galaxies (2)
    0 10 0 0

    If you look at the world map, you will never find Liberty City, San Andreas, Los Santos or Vice City. But for millions of gamers worldwide who love the Grand Theft Auto series, each of these locales is more than a name – it’s a separate open world “sandbox” full of fun and adventure.

    Most things you find in the GTA universe are almost stereotypically American. Country music radio, the accents of the characters whom you meet in Sonora desert, “Republican Space Rangers” commercials on fictional in-game radio channels, and even the series’ name itself — Grand Theft Auto, which in US police jargon means “motor vehicle theft,” — everything reminds you that you’re  somewhere “stateside.” With all of that in mind you’d probably never guess that the whole GTA franchise was launched by a group of Brits.

    David Jones, a Scottish programmer, who invented the game Lemmings, came up with the idea for GTA in the late 1990s. Together with the Houser brothers – Sam and Dan, as well as Leslie Benzies and Aaron Garbut, Jones founded a company called DMA Design, which was later transformed into gaming industry giant Rockstar Games.

    The first game in the series was set in a two-dimensional world. Players could freely roam around the city, robbing banks, stealing cars and evading police pursuits. Despite its simplicity, the game sold more than 150 million copies. It was initially intended for the Commodore Amiga, but gained popularity on other platforms, including PC and Playstation, as well as handheld game consoles.

    GTA’s sequel was a success too, but the defining moment for the whole series came with the release of Grand Theft Auto 3, which was set in Liberty City – a fictional version of New York. The game had immersive 3D graphics and a soundtrack which could be accessed via radio stations that players could switch on once inside a vehicle. Even though Rockstar had to postpone the 2001 release of Grand Theft Auto 3 due to the 9/11 attacks in order to change references and gameplay deemed inappropriate, the title was a huge success, becoming the best-selling game of the year and selling over 17 million copies.

    The series’ popularity was growing, but it also attracted critics. Many argued that the GTA’s violent and explicitly criminal nature set a bad example for younger gamers.  The case of Devin Moore, a teenager from Alabama sparked controversy in 2003: the young man was found guilty of the first-degree murder of three police officers. The victims’ families blamed the murders on the influence of Grand Theft Auto games, which Moore was playing, and sued the developers.

    Despite controversy, Rockstar Games went on with the series, releasing one successful sequel after another. Following the release of GTA Vice City, which was loosely based on the plot of the movie Scarface and set in 1980’s Miami, the game designers built a sequel centered on early 1990’s Southern California gang culture in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, which was released in 2004.

    After that, the company decided to go back to New York and launched GTA IV, which brought the players to Liberty City’s criminal underworld.

    ​GTA 5, which features separate single player and multiplayer modes, brings together a gang of retired bank robbers who return to their criminal careers in modern-day Los Santos, the LA lookalike that featured in San Andreas.

    The multiplayer mode allows several dozen players to freely roam around the city and complete bank heists, stunt mission, races and deathmatches.  The game features its own currency, and the  possibility to top up in-game accounts with real money.

    The game is extremely realistic, giving players freedom to do almost anything. Fans can buy clothes, apartments, cars and motorcycles and show off their achievements using the image galleries of an in-game Instagram-like phone app called Snapmatic.

    GTA 5 was named the fastest-selling entertainment product in history after earning 1 billion dollars in the first three days after its release.

    So whether you’re a racing games fan, you like first-person shooters, or you’re in pursuit of virtual riches and want to build an imaginary criminal empire, with its diverse content and fast-paced assignments Grand Theft Auto may very well give you hours or even days of entertaining experiences.

    We'd love your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    Open World Computer Games: From 'Sandboxes' to Endless Galaxies (2)
    Tags:
    computer games, virtual reality, GTA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok