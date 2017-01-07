Register
20:54 GMT +307 January 2017
Live
    Search
    The Cost of Sanctions for Europe’s Exporters
    © Sputnik/ Denis Bolotsky

    The Cost of Sanctions for Europe's Exporters

    In Depth
    Get short URL
    Denis Bolotsky
    Topic:
    The EU Sanctions Spiral: Who Spins It and Who is Paying the Bill (4)
    0 11 0 0

    You won’t find any Dutch Gouda cheese or Douwe Egberts coffee in Moscow's supermarkets. Since 2014 they've been banned in response to EU's anti-Russian sanctions. For Dutch exporters and Russian consumers it’s a no-win situation.

    In the spring of 2014, Brussels joined Washington in punishing Russia for the crisis in Ukraine by hitting Moscow with diplomatic and economic sanctions.

    Russia responded immediately by banning some European foods. For the Netherlands, a country that has been exporting goods to Russia for decades, sanctions came like a bolt from the blue.

    From the moment the sanctions and the retaliatory embargo were introduced, Evo and Fenedex –the two Dutch organizations that help domestic enterpeneurs reach foreign markets, began holding talks with the country’s government.

    EVO communications advisor Raymond Mens told Sputnik, that in the beginning no one was discussing why sanctions were imposed, exporters and manufacturers wanted to know the new rules of the game:

    We said that the only thing that we want to do is to make sure that the sanctions put in place are as clear as possible, so companies that do business there or want to business in Russia know which products they can and can’t export, so what we tried to talk about with the ministries is how can we make sure that the lists of products that can’t come into Russia will be published as soon as possible.

    According to the Dutch Center for Statistics, as a result of Moscow’s embargo, Dutch companies experienced the biggest decline in meat, butter and cheese exports to Russia – it’s almost zero now. Fish exports dropped by 90%, vegetables – by more than half, coffee – by 30%, livestock transport – by 40%.

    Someone had to pay the piper, and it didn’t look like the EU bureaucrats were the ones willing to pick up the tab in full.

    Godfried Smit, the senior project manager at EVO, told Sputnik that the EU’s compensation measures only covered part of the damage.

    There was only a small fund available only in Brussels to compensate more or less the reduction of exports into Russia, but it didn’t cover the whole damage, I think it was 10%, or something like that.

    Following the introduction of the embargo, Russian dairy farmers flooded domestic market with their own versions of Gouda cheese, Parmesan and Hamon. But it was hard for them to master the art of cheesemaking from scratch, without the knowledge and the equipment in which exists in Europe.

    However, it doesn’t look like the sanction wars will go on forever. With more and more European politicians opposing confrontation with Moscow, and with US President-elect Donald Trump hinting at his readiness to improve relations with Russia, things may change rather quickly.

    In December of 2016 at the annual news conference in Moscow, Russian president Vladimir Putin said that Moscow is prepared to lift the embargo if Europe cancels its sanctions.

    If the door of opportunity reopens, the Dutch are ready to resume exporting their goods to Russia. However, according to Godfried Smit, it will not be the same market as before:

    Russian economy also suffered and it will be difficult for a lot of Russians instantly to afford the products which are nowadays abolished from the Russian market, and then some will probably stay with the imitations, because they are cheaper.

    In December of 2016 the EU prolonged its economic sanctions against Russia for a further six months, until July 31st, 2017.

    Currently restrictive economic measures prohibit European companies from cooperation with whole sectors of Russian economy, including energy, banking and defense. EU’s diplomatic measures also affected 152 Russian individuals, whose assets in Europe were frozen, and who were prohibited from entering the EU.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    The EU Sanctions Spiral: Who Spins It and Who is Paying the Bill (4)
    Tags:
    counter-sanctions, anti-Russian sanctions, European Union, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Pray, Sing Carols and Tell Fortunes: How Russia Celebrate Christmas
    Pray, Sing Carols and Tell Fortunes: How Russia Celebrates Christmas
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok