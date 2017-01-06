Belgian Farmer: Selling Pears to Russia Was a Perfect Match

Kersbeek-Miskom is a small community in the Belgian province of Flemish Brabant. If you travel here by car, you can see thousands of fruit trees: the area is famous for its delicious pears.

Luc Borgugnons and his wife take care of a 30-hectare family pear garden. Luc has been working here since 1979.

Even though he runs a small Belgian business, just like his neighbors Luc employs people from other EU member states.

With a staff of less than 40 people working in peak months, the Borgugnons farm sells over one million kilos of pears annually. After refrigerated trucks pick up the produce in 40-kilogram containers, the pears are being shipped to Germany, France, Holland, China and Spain, as well as to other countries – everywhere except Russia.

Things weren’t always like that. In fact, a few years ago the Borgugnons farm other local businesses grew significantly because it was the Russian market that demanded a particular kind of fruit, which is being produced here in Flemish Brabant – the Conference pear.

Luc says it was a perfect match – Russians loved the Conference pears, his farm had great conditions for growing them and providing them in massive quantities.