Register
08:46 GMT06 September 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Islamic State flag hangs amid electric wires over a street.

    Sweden Reclaims Its Daesh Women and Children Deported From Syria

    © REUTERS / Ali Hashisho
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202109061083805542-sweden-reclaims-its-daesh-women-and-children-deported-from-syria/

    Both local prison camp authorities and Swedish officials emphasised the near-impossibility to prosecute Daesh* women due to a lack of evidence or legal basis.

    Three Swedish Daesh women together with six of their children will be deported from the al-Hol camp in northern Syria, according to national Swedish broadcaster SVT.

    They constitute the first batch of Swedish women to be expelled from the Kurdish-run camp. A delegation from the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs is on site in Syria to receive the women.

    The expulsions are expected to take place in small groups. A total of 26 children will be accepted, but how many of the 18 Swedish women will be deported is so far unclear, as at least two of the women at the al-Hol camp have reportedly refused to go to Sweden.

    The camp authorities, which have long urged Sweden to take home their Daesh women, believe there is not enough evidence to prosecute the women. Earlier in summer, therefore, the decision to deport them was made. Overall, the camp authorities still hold about 11,000 Daesh prisoners from around the world. The camp has been described as a “mini-caliphate” and a hotbed of indoctrination and terrorism.

    According to the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the country has an obligation to receive its citizens who cannot be prosecuted. The deportees will be received in an organised manner and will be met by a team including the police, migration agencies, medical staff and social services. The women will then be immediately heard by the police and investigated for war crimes. The war crimes group at the National Operations Division of the Police, NOA, has extensive international cooperation with EU bodies, Europol, Interpol and authorities in other countries.

    An Islamic State flag hangs amid electric wires over a street.
    © REUTERS / Ali Hashisho
    Daesh Women Suing Sweden for 'Violation of Human Rights'
    However, investigating what these women have done during their time with Daesh, let alone prosecuting them, has proven to be a tough task. Unlike men, women have mostly spent time at home and haven't been photographed and filmed in the same way men were when they committed crimes.

    Last year, contacting terrorist organisations was banned under new Swedish legislation. However, at the time when the women joined Daesh and supported their cause, it was not illegal in Sweden.

    One year ago, Sweden took back its first Daesh women from Turkey and Syria, together with a total of five children, who were later placed into special care.

    At least 13 Swedish Daesh women were reported to have escaped from the camp, availing themselves of smugglers' services. Most have since arrived back in Sweden, but some went to Idlib in northwestern Syria.

    In total, about 300 people travelled from Sweden to the Middle East to join the terrorists' cause, making Sweden one of Europe's top exporters of jihadism per capita. Since Daesh's defeat, about half of them have returned to Sweden. Around a hundred of the Swedish jihadists are estimated to have died, and about 50 to remain in the region, some of them imprisoned by the Kurds in northeastern Syria. However, the Swedish Security Police Säpo maintains that a number of them are still at large in the region. About a third of those who left Sweden to support the terrorists were women.

    * Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/“Islamic State”) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and other countries

    Related:

    Woman in Sweden Sentenced to Prison for Taking Baby Boy to Daesh
    Sweden Sentences Man Who Fought Daesh for War Crimes for Posing With Mutilated Enemy Corpses
    Daesh Terrorists Fought With Benefits From Sweden, Media Investigation Reveals
    UN Puts Sweden on 'Shame List', Urges to Bring 'Home' Daesh Children
    Tags:
    Sweden, Scandinavia, Daesh, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destroyed cars are seen under debris from a collapsed facade after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Thibodaux, Louisiana, US, 1 September 2021.
    Catastrophic Hurricane Ida Batters US, Devastates Major Cities
    20 Years Later
    20 Years Later
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse