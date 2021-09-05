Register
15:50 GMT05 September 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Smoke rises from a heat and power plant in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, 23 October 2014.

    Ex-Polish Foreign Minister Says Russia Poses More Significant Threat Than ‘Mythical’ Climate Crisis

    © AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    9015
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202109051083801759-ex-polish-foreign-minister-says-russia-poses-more-significant-threat-than-mythical-climate-crisis/

    The former senior Polish politician, who now serves as a member of the European Parliament, says Europe must preserve its strong ties to the United States, because Russia will undoubtedly “try to test the durability of ties between western nations".

    Russia poses a “deadly” threat to Europe’s security, but the continent’s politicians and officials are too busy focusing on side issues, Witold Waszczykowski, a Polish politician who served as the country’s foreign minister between 2015 and 2018, has complained.

    “The left-liberal majority [in Europe’s decision-making institutions] does not think about security issues. It thinks about climate, it thinks about new sources of energy, about some kind of green revolution. In the framework of such discussions, I always remind our colleagues that our part of Europe is threatened more by Russian Iskander missiles than it is by some mythical smog, which supposedly has become the main threat for us,” Waszczykowski said, speaking to wPolityce, a Polish political news site.

    The politician believes that the European Union has been overrun with Russian agents, and that these agents are “trying to knock the Russian issue off the agenda,” to push the EU into “discussing Russia as seldom as possible and to make as few decisions regarding Russia as possible.”

    Waszczykowski went on to accuse Moscow and its Belarusian allies of engaging in hybrid warfare operations against the EU, including through supposed efforts to transfer migrants from the Middle East to the bloc’s borders to cause a security crisis.

    The politician also pointed to the forthcoming joint Russian-Belarusian Zapad-2021 military exercises, suggesting some “incidents and provocations” may take place in the western Belarusian region of Grodno, home to a minority of ethnic Polish Belarusians, where drills will take place.

    “The exercises are very large in scale – involving more than 200,000 troops, including a large group of Russian military personnel. The scenarios in the drills include one of repelling an attack by Poland and suppressing Polish insurgencies in the Grodno region. The Russians have already practised such scenarios on more than one occasion, and the response to this ‘Polish threat’ involves a nuclear strike on Warsaw. These are not defensive exercises, they are aggressive in nature,” Waszczykowski suggested.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkevics
    © Sputnik / Sergey Kuznecov
    Latvian Foreign Minister Fears Incidents Between NATO, Russia Amid Zapad-2021 Drills
    The former Polish leading politician did not elaborate on the alleged plans to drill on the ‘suppression of insurgencies’, or Russia’s supposed contingency to nuke Warsaw. Russia’s military doctrine places severe restrictions on the use of nuclear weapons, and reserves the right to use such arms only in the event that conventional or nuclear aggression is so severe that it puts the integrity of the Russian state itself in danger.

    Zapad-2021 will be held between 10 and 16 September, mostly on Belarusian territory. Along with Russia and Belarus, this year’s drills will include forces from Russia’s allies Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, as well as India, Mongolia, Serbia, and Sri Lanka. Military observers from Vietnam, China, Myanmar, Pakistan and Uzbekistan are also expected to attend. On Friday, NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu told Sputnik that the alliance had not received an invitation to send observers to the Zapad-2021 drills, but stressed that the bloc would be following the exercises closely.

    Related:

    Polish Deputy Prime Minister Dismissed in Move Threatening Ruling Coalition
    COVID-19 Vaccination Center in Southeast Poland Set on Fire, Police Say
    Biden Nominates Mark Brzezinski to Be US Envoy to Poland
    Evidence of WWII Killings by Nazis Found in 'Death Valley' in Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destroyed cars are seen under debris from a collapsed facade after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Thibodaux, Louisiana, US, 1 September 2021.
    Catastrophic Hurricane Ida Batters US, Devastates Major Cities
    20 Years Later
    20 Years Later
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse