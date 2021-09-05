Four Injured in Protests Against Top Cleric's Inauguration in Montenegro, Reports Say

Earlier this morning, police officers attempted to disperse the crowd of protesters with tear gas and stun grenades. People have been rallying since 5:00 a.m. (03:00 GMT).
In light of the protests four people were slightly injured and taken to hospital, however, were soon sent home for treatment.
#Montenegro: On Saturday, hundreds of protesters confronted the police in #Cetinje & briefly removed some of the protective metal fences around the monastery where the inauguration of Mitropolitan #Joanikije was supposed to take place.#Serbia #serbiaitalia #protest pic.twitter.com/yc2NC3JdBy— Journalist Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) September 5, 2021
Joanikije is set to be ordained at the Cetinje Monastery later today. The country's nationalists, however, are against the inauguration because they view SOC priests as Serbian agents of influence.
Concerns about the safety of the upcoming enthronement ceremony have been expressed by the country's Interior Ministry and UN office and by the Serbian authorities too. On Friday, Montenegro's national security council ordered the security and intelligence agencies to increase cooperation in order to protect the constitutional order and the citizen's rights and freedoms.
