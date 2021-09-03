French Foreign Ministry Reports Possible Leak of Personal Data From Hacked Visa Website

"On August 10, 2021, a module of the France-Visas platform was subject to a computer attack which was quickly neutralized. Nevertheless, personal data recorded when applying for a visa (e-mail addresses and identity data) could have been stolen," the ministry said in a statement.
The leaked data does not include financial or any other sensitive information, so in case of misuse, it will have limited effects, the ministry added.
Together with the French interior ministry, the foreign ministry immediately implemented security measures to prevent similar incidents in the future, it said.
An investigation was opened into the cyberattack.
All comments
Show new comments (0)