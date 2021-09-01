Register
06:22 GMT01 September 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Providence, R.I.

    Norway Sees Record COVID-19 Infection Rates Despite Vaccination Progress

    © AP Photo / David Goldman
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    221
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/12/1083408456_0:346:3028:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_6dbb2705f3f4593315f6139006bf2e64.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202109011083764167-norway-sees-record-covid-19-infection-rates-despite-vaccination-progress/

    Infection rates three times higher than previously envisaged have already put on hold Norway's reopening plans in order to boost vaccination rates. So far, Norway has managed to fully vaccinate 56.4 percent of its 5.3-million-strong population.

    Over the last 24 hours, 1,796 COVID-19 infections have been registered in Norway, which is the highest number since the start of the pandemic, the Norwegian Surveillance System for Communicable Diseases (MSIS) reported on 1 September.

    The previous peak was 1,552 new cases and was registered last Friday, 27 August.

    Meanwhile, the number of hospitalisations is also rising. On Tuesday, 89 COVID patients were admitted to hospitals across Norway, including respiratory treatment and intensive care units, an increase of ten patients from the day before. The number of inpatients is therefore the highest since 26 May, national broadcaster NRK reported.

    In this 8 October 2014 photo, a medical worker from the Infection Prevention and Control unit wearing full protective equipment
    © REUTERS / Ben Curtis
    Norwegian Health Authorities Warn More Fully Vaccinated May End Up in Hospital
    The overview of infection rates for Scandinavia indicates that Norway's seven-day infection rate has risen from 11 to 23.1 per 100,000 inhabitants, putting the country above Finland, Denmark, and Iceland in the space of a single week.

    "We have reached one of the highest levels in Northern Europe when it comes to infection per capita in Norway. This is new and is due to the fact that we have had a sharp increase in recent weeks, not least the last week", Assistant Health Director Espen Nakstad said, warning that the adverse situation may grow worse.

    He pointed out that the contagious Delta strain is now predominate in the country and that people tend to have more social contact than before in the pandemic. As pointed out by the newspaper Verdens Gang, infection rates are now three times higher than the National Institute of Public Health (FHI) had calculated in its models.

    "The big question is how many serious cases of disease we get when the infection is on the increase as it is now. I think we will get a three-digit number of inpatients in the near future, more than a hundred in at the same time. But I hope that we don't reach the same levels as last winter when we had the third wave of infection", Nakstad stated.

    The high infection rates have already influenced Norway's reopening plan.

    "For the time being, the reopening has been put on hold to be able to carry out more vaccinations, and the government will soon take a stance on this as a whole", Nakstad said.

    Vaccine shot
    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    450 Fully Vaccinated Norwegians Sick With COVID-19
    So far, Norway has managed to fully vaccinate 56.4 percent of its 5.3-million-strong population. Norway is currently researching the possibilities of injecting those with a compromised immune system with a third vaccine dose, as well as vaccinating children aged 12-15.

    Assistant Health Director Espen Rostrup Nakstad said that the goal is to vaccinate 90% of everyone who is offered a shot. He admitted that while so-called herd immunity is impossible, this will limit the incidence of serious illness and hospitalisations.

    According to a recent MSIS survey by the National Institute of Public Health, 160,174 Norwegians have so far been confirmed infected, whereas a total of 814 Norwegians have died of COVID-19. Some 58.5 percent of all deaths are aged 80 and over. In the age group below 50, only 17 deaths have been reported.

    Related:

    Norwegian Health Authorities Warn More Fully Vaccinated May End Up in Hospital
    Tags:
    Norway, Scandinavia, vaccination, COVID-19, coronavirus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed poses in this undated handout photo released by Sherzaad Entertainment.
    Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
    Post-Pullout Stipulations
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse