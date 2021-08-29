Protesters Take to Streets of Berlin to Rally Against COVID-19 Restrictions

Sputnik is live from Berlin as people take to the streets to protest against COVID-19 restrictions. According to the organisers of the protest, the rally calls for “freedom and the restoration of people’s fundamental rights” amid the COVID-19 restrictions.
The German parliament extended the regime of the "epidemic situation of national significance" on Wednesday, allowing the government to take measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
In early summer, the Bundestag extended the COVID-19 emergency for three months as Germany had seen a surge in cases. While the measure would have automatically expired in September, the decision has been extended it for another three months.
