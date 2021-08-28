German Police Detain 78 People During COVID-19 Rally in Berlin, 4 Officers Injured

"According to preliminary data, 78 people were temporarily detained at street rallies in Berlin on Saturday. Administrative proceedings were launched. Four police officers were injured," the spokesperson said.
German media reported that thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Berlin to protest the government's coronavirus policies. Riot police and helicopters were deployed.
WATCH: Police in Berlin crackdown on people protesting forced vaccines and health passports.— Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) August 28, 2021
pic.twitter.com/8jXWKP9tiH
Berlin (Germany)! Police officers are strong men - when it comes to women, old people, kids and handicapped people. pic.twitter.com/5qlG33rFKR— Gabriela (@CowgirlGermany) August 28, 2021
Crowds tried to break through the Tiergarten park, which borders the area housing government buildings. Police have blocked streets adjacent to the area.
