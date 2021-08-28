Thirteen Police Officers Injured at Protests Against Health Passes in France's Marseille

"Police prefect expresses its support to the 13 injured police officers," the police department tweeted.
It added that three people had been arrested.
Almost 160,000 demonstrators took part in the nationwide rallies against the health passes on Saturday.
Cortège important à Marseille contre le #PassSanitaire, 7eme mobilisation au cœur de l’été. #Manifs28aout #manifestation28aout pic.twitter.com/SIrZlNLLNC— Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) August 28, 2021
🇫🇷 Marseille - France 28/08/21— MW3.News Portal (@MW3NewsPortal) August 28, 2021
Thousands of people take to the streets for the seventh week in protest against the Covid passport.#PassSanitaire #Manifestation #NoGreenPass #NoVaccinePassports #Protest #NonAuPassSanitaire #manifestation28aout #France #Marseille #news #Paris pic.twitter.com/LZMZW9SSdm
Last weekend, nearly 215,000 opponents of the measure took part in marches across France.
In July, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a series of new restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, including a special health pass indicating that a person has either been vaccinated or has a negative test result for COVID-19.
At the end of last month, the pass was already required in museums, theaters, movies and all public events attended by over 50 people. Starting August 9, it became mandatory in restaurants, bars, shopping centers, airplanes and long-distance trains.
All comments
Show new comments (0)