Angela Merkel Leads as The Most Supported Politician Among All World Leaders, Poll Says

Germany is poised to see a new leader as Chancellor Merkel has decided to not stand in the upcoming elections, marking this term as her last. During her time in office, Merkel was commended on her pragmatic approach in politics, controlled manners, and modesty.

A new survey, conducted by YouGov showed that the approval ratings of German Chancellor Angela Merkel remained significantly higher than her American and European counterparts over the 16 years of her term.

According to results, published on Thursday, respondents in the US, UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain have been asked about their attitude towards Merkel and the majority of them (+17, +15, +30, +49, +23, and +61 respectively) have expressed their positive assessment.

Other leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, UK’s PM Boris Johnson, and French President Manuel Macron, have gained remarkably less positive points.

Biden has ranked in second after Merkel with a positive reputation in all six countries, with the lowest rates in Italy (+24) and highest in Germany (+40).

Among European leaders, Johnson has shown the worst results, failing to get approval in all countries.

Among aspects of Merkel’s policy, proposed to interviewers, was Germany's economy, society reputation abroad, and contribution to combating climate change along with the general direction taken by the EU in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Brexit, Greece's economical crisis, and immigration.

“People are most impressed with Merkel’s stewardship of the German economy, which has grown 17% since 2005. Her performance in this area, among people in each country who know who she is, ranges from +21 in the United States to +76 in Spain,” the report reads.

Parliamentary elections in Germany are to take place on 26 September. The results of the vote would determine a new government, headed by new chancellor as Merkel has refused to run for office. According to the latest estimates, her conservative party's block of CDU/CSU has shown the worst poll results since 1984 and many believe that their chances at elections are not so promising.