Dutch Protesters Set Tires on Fire Near Military Base Housing Afghan Refugees – Photo, Video

Dutch police were forced to break up a protest near Harskamp base as anti-refugee demonstrators set car tires ablaze, as shown in multiple videos from the scene.
The protest was initially attended by around 250 people who rallied near the army camp on Tuesday –just after about 800 Afghan refugee were transported there, according to Omroep Gelderland news outlset. The demonstrators were heard shouting “Harskamp is ours” and “our own people first."
However, things escalated quickly at around 10 pm as people set tires on fire, prompting the fire brigade to rush to the scene, Nos News reported. Police then dispersed the protesters. No arrests were made.
Meanwhile, in the #Netherlands - about 250 people protested against the arrival of hundreds of #refugees from #Afghanistan. Slogans were chanted such as 'our own people first' and 'Harskamp is ours'. Later in the evening, car tires were set on fire, right in front of the shelter. pic.twitter.com/qXs322TRk5— Boutaïna Azzabi Ezzaouia (@Boutaina) August 26, 2021
My friend F arrived from Kabul yesterday and was brought to #Harskamp. Finally safe! ‘Just go to sleep now’, I texted her, ‘and eveything will be fine’. I knew she had not closed an eye for weeks. #Afghanistan https://t.co/9XzFUzks01— katrien witteman (@KatrienWitteman) August 25, 2021
Politie treedt nu op. Met honden. Om de boel uit elkaar te krijgen. pic.twitter.com/ySiT2M8lAN— Albert Heller (@apHeller) August 24, 2021
Demonstration opposing arrival of evacuated persons from #Afghanistan at a military camp #Harskamp In protest marches & demonstrations people do not usually carry crates of #heineken beer. Really, how serious are these persons? pic.twitter.com/2bDMeerWXC— Getjan 🕯️ Lammers (@getjanjerry) August 25, 2021
As people continue to be evacuated from Afghanistan, the Netherlands has accepted hundreds of Afghan refugee who are initially staying at three military bases in the country, Harskamp being one of them.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.
All comments
Show new comments (0)