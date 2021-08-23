Register
06:29 GMT23 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Oil and gas company Statoil gas processing and CO2 removal platform Sleipner T is pictured in the offshore near the Stavanger, Norway, February 11, 2016

    Estimate That Over Half of Norwegian Oil and Gas Left Unexplored Prompts Debate on Fossil Fuels

    © REUTERS / Nerijus Adomaitis/File Photo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202108231083689462-estimate-that-over-half-of-norwegian-oil-and-gas-left-unexplored-prompts-debate-on-fossil-fuels/

    Norway has long been one of the world's leaders in exports of energy resources. While over the decades, the oil and gas revenues have been the foundation for the so-called Oil Fund, the world's largest sovereign wealth fund, demands for a complete halt in oil and gas exploration have of late permeated the country's political debate.

    More than half of the oil and gas on the Norwegian shelf is yet to be found, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate has said in a recent assessment, giving new hope to the industry amid a nascent green switch and demands from several parties to abandon seeking new oil fields.

    To this, Minister of Petroleum and Energy Tina Bru of the ruling Conservative Party, said that while estimates of the remaining oil resources are important, there is no goal to milk the Norwegian shelf dry.

    "What will determine whether you pick up more from the Norwegian continental shelf will be that there are profitable resources that the companies can prove and that they are able to expand at a price that will stand up in the market", Bru told the national broadcaster NRK. At the same time, she emphasised that burning fossil fuel releases greenhouse gas emissions.

    The International Energy Agency (IEA) previously sent shockwaves through the Norwegian oil and gas industry, still the backbone of the country's economy, by stating that the world had to stop looking for more oil if it were to prevent the planet from heating above 1.5 degrees. The IEA also forecast that the demand for oil and gas would increase until the middle of the 2030s, whereupon it will flatten out.

    This made the future of oil and gas drilling one of the key issues of the looming election campaign. While some parties, like the Greens, came forth with an "oil ultimatum", making a total stop on oil exploration a prerequisite for government collaboration, the nation's political heavyweights have taken a more moderate approach.

    The Labour Party leader, currently heavily tipped as favourite Jonas Gahr Støre, has no plans to announce an oil stop. Nor does he believe the time is ripe for a so-called green shift.

    "We are against an end date. Our attitude is that we should develop, not wind up that industry, because it is on its shoulders we build new jobs. An artificial break with an end date removes professionals, investments, and the opportunity to develop the technologies we need", Støre told NRK.

    Trond Omdal of the Norwegian oil company Okea said he believed "in another 50 years for the oil and gas age in Norway". "The world still needs oil and gas", he said.

    Nordea analyst Thina Saltvedt ventured that oil and gas may become even more profitable in the future.

    "If there are no changes as they are today, then it is clear that then the oil price will probably stay higher. And then it can be profitable to produce oil and gas", she said. At the same time, she said that a political tightening is not to be ruled out.

    Norway is one of the world's leaders in exports of energy resources, covering about 2 percent of global oil demand and 3 percent of natural gas demand. These oil and gas revenues have been the foundation for the so-called Oil Fund, the world's largest sovereign wealth fund.

    Related:

    'More Common Than You Think': Norwegian Oil Fund Gets Richer by Mistake
    Tags:
    Norway, Scandinavia, oil and gas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse