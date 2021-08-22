Register
16:31 GMT22 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Russian pipe-laying vessel Akademik Chersky is working on a section of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in German waters.

    Ukrainian President Calls Nord Stream 2 Russian 'Geopolitical Weapon' Amid Talks With Merkel

    © Photo : Nord Stream 2 / Axel Schmidt
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    608
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/16/1083685733_0:245:3071:1973_1200x675_80_0_0_1a246306006b8091df180a81c9f170da.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202108221083685612-ukrainian-president-calls-nord-stream-2-russian-geopolitical-weapon-amid-talks-with-merkel/

    Ukraine, which has long served as one of the main transit countries for Russian gas, vehemently opposes the launch of a new pipeline. Kiev fears Nord Stream 2 will strip it of transit revenue, and demands that the EU, and specifically Germany, drop the project.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called the Nord Stream 2 pipeline "a dangerous geopolitical weapon of the Kremlin" following his meeting with outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The president said he had discussed the pipeline with the German head of government, stressing that Nord Stream 2 would only benefit Russia and not Europe.

    Merkel stopped short of repeating the Ukrainian president's message, only noting that "gas must not be used as a geopolitical weapon". She further supported the idea of Russia extending its gas transit agreement with Ukraine – the main talking point among Western nations, which allowed Merkel to negotiate US President Joe Biden's refusal to introduce new sanctions that could have prevented the launch of Nord Stream 2.

    "It will come down to if there is an extension to the transit contract via Ukraine - the sooner the better", Merkel said.

    Zelensky, in turn, noted that talks with Russia regarding extending gas transit contracts have so far seen little progress, being "too general" at the moment.

    The US-German agreement demanding that the Kremlin extend the contract with Ukraine under the threat of new sanctions raised eyebrows in Moscow. However, Russia has repeatedly indicated its readiness to continue cooperation with Kiev on gas transits as long as it remains economically viable. The long-term contracts, however, might be threatened by the EU's commitment to transition to carbon-free energy generation by the middle of the century.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, 20 August 2021
    © Sputnik / Sergei Guneyev
    Putin Says Nord Stream 2 Gas Link Nearing Completion

    Moscow has repeatedly stressed that there is no political component to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and that it is a purely economic project not intended to be used as leverage against Europe, as Washington has suggested. The construction of the pipeline itself was reportedly completed on 22 August, with the MarineTraffic tracking service reporting that the Fortuna pipelaying vessel had left Danish waters, where it had been working on the last part of the pipe. Nord Stream AG managing company has not yet reported completing the construction.

    Related:

    Ukraine's Zelensky ‘Not Happy’ With US-German Deal on Nord Stream 2, Slams Pipeline as ‘Weapon’
    Biden Issues Executive Order to Take Additional Actions Against Entities Linked to Nord Stream 2
    Gazprom Can Deliver 5.6Bln Cubic Meters of Gas Through Nord Stream 2 Pipeline in 2021
    US Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 Violate International Law, Russian Ambassador to US Says
    Fortuna Vessel Starts Laying Last Section of Nord Stream 2 in German Waters
    Putin Says Nord Stream 2 Gas Link Nearing Completion
    Tags:
    Nord Stream 2, Ukraine, Germany, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse