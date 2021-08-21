UK Military Arrives in Ukraine for Independence Day Parade, Embassy Says

"UK military in #Ukraine for the Independence Day parade. Don’t miss your chance to see @TheRoyalLancers marching, the virtuoso @BAB_Colchester playing and the magnificent Typhoon fighters @RoyalAirForce flying over #Kyiv," the diplomatic mission tweeted.
UK military in #Ukraine for the Independence Day parade.— UK in Ukraine 🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@UKinUkraine) August 21, 2021
Don’t miss your chance to see @TheRoyalLancers marching, the virtuoso @BAB_Colchester playing and the magnificent Typhoon fighters @RoyalAirForce flying over #Kyiv.#UKandUkraine #Ukraine30
1/2 pic.twitter.com/QCfuAzB5cu
It added that the British military came to show the country's "support and friendship both on the ground and in the skies."
Ukraine proclaimed independence in 1991 following the collapse of the Soviet Union.
All comments
Show new comments (0)