Register
06:20 GMT20 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Taliban fighters in Kabul, Afghanistan, 16 August 2021

    Revealed: Norway Held Secret Negotiations With Taliban as Early as 2003

    © Sputnik / Stringer
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/11/1083635535_0:25:3020:1723_1200x675_80_0_0_fbf18922be42eb98db429252231db996.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202108201083666269-revealed-norway-held-secret-negotiations-with-taliban-as-early-as-2003/

    The speedy collapse of the Western-backed Afghan government following the US-led coalition's withdrawal has surprised NATO. Its Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg admitted that the return of the Taliban* was anticipated, but not as quickly. According to a Norwegian negotiator, a dialogue with moderate Taliban should have been started much earlier.

    In attempts held secret until now, Norwegian diplomats tried to get the Taliban's one-eyed founder Mulla Omar involved in a peace process already in 2003, barely two years after the war in Afghanistan started, national broadcaster NRK reported.

    “The UN special envoy had captured that there was a certain willingness to establish dialogue with moderate Taliban elements. So we started,” negotiator Vidar Helgesen, who at the time was heavily involved in the peace process in Sri Lanka, told NRK.

    To this end, Vidar Helgesen was commissioned by UN Special Envoy Lakhdar Brahimi during their meeting in Kabul in January 2002. Helgesen also led the informal donor group for Afghanistan.

    When the car with Norwegian diplomats was on its way to the border area between Pakistan and Afghanistan the following year, the Taliban was weakened, on the run, and about to split into several armed wings.

    At the agreed-upon location, Helgesen met with a religious leader who was seen as a messenger from Mulla Omar's inner circle. At that time, the Taliban's founder Mulla Omar was wanted by the UN and the US, and the FBI promised bounty for information that led to his arrest.

    Amrullah Saleh
    © REUTERS / OMAR SOBHANI
    'Afghanistan Too Big for Pakistan to Swallow, For Talibs to Govern', Says Amrullah Saleh
    Helgesen described his interlocutor as “completely different to warlike” and “very mild and soft-spoken”, but noted that he lacked understanding of the international situation, which he ascribed to living in isolation.

    This was seen as the first secret attempt to weave the fundamentalist movement into the future of Afghanistan. However, in 2003 the first meeting proved to be the last one. The militants apparently saw themselves better served by combat resistance. The Western side showed no appetite for further dialogue either. According to NRK, the Americans in particular had strong faith in military solutions and discarded dialogue.

    In subsequent years, several countries and organisations have sounded out the willingness of the actors to negotiate. Norway has repeatedly tried to facilitate a peaceful solution in Afghanistan. In 2013 and 2015, secret Taliban meetings were held in Norway, not least to discuss peace and women's rights.

    “One should have started a political dialogue with moderate Taliban much earlier. Preferably from the very beginning, I have no doubt about that,” Helgesen, formerly a State Secretary at the Foreign Ministry and today the director of the Nobel Foundation, maintained.

    He pointed out that despite discussions, the Taliban were not invited to the first peace conference on Afghanistan in Bonn in 2001.

    The rapid collapse of the West-backed Afghan government over the course of less than two weeks, including the ignominious flight of the president and his circle, surprised NATO.

    Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg admitted to NRK that the return of the Taliban was anticipated, but not as quickly.

    Helgesen suggested that the Taliban has been working politically across Afghan provinces following the announcement of the US-led Western coalition's withdrawal, calling it “political manoeuvring”.

    *The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries

    Related:

    WaPo Article Claims Taliban Still on Twitter Because It Didn't Challenge Platform's Rules Like Trump
    Up to Million Afghans May Seek Refuge in Europe After Taliban Take Reins, EU Lawmakers Say
    ‘It’s Not True’: Biden Denies Afghanistan Will Mirror Taliban Rule Prior to 2001 US Invasion
    Tags:
    Norway, Scandinavia, Taliban, negotiations
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse