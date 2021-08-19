Register
10:16 GMT19 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme is shown at a news conference on Wednesday, 7 April 1976 during a visit to Moscow

    Assassinated Swedish Prime Minister's Grave Vandalised

    © AP Photo / BY
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    131
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105809/52/1058095206_0:143:3001:1832_1199x675_80_0_0_78d80f17d44c5f99249f5a24b6d6c9a9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202108191083657050-assassinated-swedish-prime-ministers-grave-vandalised/

    While the case of Olof Palme was formally closed in 2020, questions surrounding his assassination in 1986 remain. At the same time, the public remains deeply divided over his legacy.

    The grave of prominent Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme at the Adolf Fredrik cemetery in Stockholm has been vandalised.

    Anonymous culprits have attached tape and sprayed nail polish on the tombstone and cut down a tree right next to the grave.

    The Church Council has previously applied to the Data Inspectorate for camera surveillance in the cemetery, but was refused on the grounds that only certain times of the day could be approved. The case has now been appealed to the administrative court.

    “It's awful”, church council chairman Anders Jörle told national broadcaster SVT, adding that camera surveillance in the cemetery is much sought-after.

    He described the act as “woeful defilement”, adding that a police report has been filed. According to him, the family are saddened by the desecration.

    “A cemetery is a place of peace and quiet and respect for the deceased and their history,” Jörle said.

    By his own admission, the cemetery had a “period full of such incidents”. Among others, the grave of a girl who fell victim to the terrorist attack on Drottningsgatan street in April 2017 has suffered repeated vandalism attacks.

    According to Jörle, despite its central position, the cemetery has been plagued by problems other than vandalism, including drug peddling.

    Swedish politican and Prime minister Olof Palme photographed December 12, 1983. Picture taken December 12, 1983
    © REUTERS / TT News Agency
    Swedish Prosecution Announces It Knows Who Killed PM Olof Palme
    Olof Palme was a Swedish politician and statesman who served as the country's prime minister from 1969 to 1976 and from 1982 to 1986. Palme also led the Swedish Social Democratic Party from 1969 until his assassination in 1986. Palme was known as an avowed Democratic Socialist and an avid peacemaker. At his time, he was credited for maintaining an independent non-aligned line amid the Cold War and criticising both the Soviet Union and the United States for what he perceived to be as wrongdoings, such as the crushing of the so-called Prague Spring and the Vietnam War. He also slammed the Pinochet regime in Chile and visited Fidel Castro's Cuba.

    Since political violence was little-known in Sweden at the time, Olof Palme often went out without a bodyguard. He was shot in the back from point-blank range on his way home from the cinema.

    After the case remained unsolved for decades, shrouded in controversy, in 2020 Swedish prosecutors proclaimed one of the witnesses, who had long ago committed suicide, to be the assassin and closed the case.

    Tags:
    Sweden, Scandinavia, Olof Palme
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Crocodile Tears
    Crocodile Tears
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse