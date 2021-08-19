People in Rich, 'Equal' Countries Tend to Choose 'Traditional' Gender Roles at Work, Study Finds

In what is known as the 'equality paradox', men's and women's differences in preferences and career choices are more stark in countries considered gender-equal. For instance, 99 percent of all Swedish carpenters are men and about 90 percent of all assistant nurses and childminders are women.

In what is known as the 'Equality paradox', men and women are known to more strongly adhere to gender stereotypes in countries considered rich and equal. For instance, relatively few Swedish girls study technology and mathematics at university despite having all the opportunities and sometimes even outperforming boys at school.

“If we look at gender equality and relate it to economics, we see that men and women become more different in more equal countries or countries with good living conditions,” Agneta Herlitz, a professor of psychology at the Karolinska Institute, told SVT. She specialises in how men's and women's personalities, career choices and interests are linked to the society's degree of equality.

The reasons for the differences can be numerous, but it has not yet been clearly demonstrated what is due to biology and what is due to social factors. One of the explanations may be that a more advanced society with more opportunities simply allows people to pursue their biological interests.

“Yes, whether you want to call them biological or not, but behavioural in any case. If you ask adults or children to choose whether they would like to work as a carpenter or preschool teacher, you will see very clear gender differences. Boys and men find it more interesting with things rather than people, while women and girls find that work aimed at people is more interesting,” Agneta Herlitz said.

Markus Heilig, a brain researcher at Linköping University, concurred that biology is one of the explanations.

“It is clear that the girls' better ability to understand complex social contexts at a group level will be of great use in care, which requires both interaction with patients but also some kind of collaboration in a care team around a person. So it is clear that it can contribute,” he said.

Canadian psychology professor and online self-help guru Jordan Peterson has often referenced the “Scandinavian paradox”, citing stark gender differences in Nordic countries universally seen as “progressive” due to their strong commitment to equality. The author of bestseller “12 Rules for Life. An Antidote to Chaos” and its sequel ventured that the more egalitarian and rich a society is, the greater the differences between the sexes, describing it as “men becoming engineers and women becoming nurses”.

For his claims, Peterson received a lot of flak in Scandinavian media. Former Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallström, a fervent feminist credited as the architect of Sweden's “feminist foreign policy” went so far as to tell the acclaimed professor to “crawl back under his rock”.