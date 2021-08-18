Register
06:42 GMT18 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Yttergrans kyrka

    Baptisms in Church of Sweden Dwindle Amid Growing Multiculturalism

    © CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106035/15/1060351543_0:192:2048:1344_1200x675_80_0_0_0712a1a239c4e59ef9a6cda2f53259d2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202108181083644910-baptisms-in-church-of-sweden-dwindle-amid-growing-multiculturalism/

    Over the past 20 years, the Church of Sweden has lost over 1.6 million members. Within the church, there is a growing concern that declining membership will hamper the church's activities in the future.

    Fewer and fewer Swedes choose to baptise their kids in the Church of Sweden, and after nearly two years of pandemic, the number of baptisms has fallen to a record low, continuing the adverse trend of recent years.

    The pandemic and the restrictions have meant that the number of baptisms fell at a record pace after 2019, but the number of baptisms had been falling for a long time even before the pandemic. Since 2010, the number of baptisms has fallen from 58,731 to merely 28,429 in 2020.

    “Of course we have fewer baptisms here in the church. I notice in my family and friends that the for the younger generation baptism is no longer a given,” Stockholm Parish Dean Marika Markovits told SVT, commenting on the decline.

    Within the church, there is concern that declining membership will hamper the church's activities in the future.

    The Church of Sweden is worried that the number of baptisms will continue to fall over generations because baptism is the foundation of church membership. Over the past 20 years, the Church of Sweden has lost over 1.6 million members, SVT estimated.

    “For the Church of Sweden, a large loss of members means that we will no longer able function in the same way that we do today,” Marika Markovits said.

    Church in Sweden
    © CC0
    Church of Sweden Claims to Be Trans, Slams 'Exclusionary Feminism'
    Historian of religion David Thurfjell of Södertörn University argued that the declining number of baptisms may be partly due to the fact that the perception of religion has changed since it ceased to be mandatory to be a member of the Church of Sweden, and Sweden has developed into a more multi-religious country.

    “Being a state church Lutheran and a Swedish church member has been challenged by other views on what religion is, where religion is a stronger identity. We have changed the view of what religion is, to the point that it must be something more intense. So it is a major statement in our religious landscape today,” Thurfjell argued.

    Despite a significant yearly loss of members (up to 1-2 percent annually), with 5.7 million members, the Church of Sweden remains the largest Christian denomination in Sweden, the largest Lutheran denomination in Europe and the third-largest in the world.

    As of late 2020, it accounts for 55.2 percent of the Swedish population, down from 95 percent in 1972. Part of the explanation for this is the demographic change of recent decades, as immigrants and their descendants now account for about a quarter of the Swedish population of over 10 million.

    Related:

    Imam Bans Swedish Flag as 'Utter Heresy', Calls to 'Crush Jews' Heads'
    'Not the Time to Piss Off Swedes Now': Journo Calls on Fellow Immigrants Not to Anger Host Nation
    'A Flag Worth Defending': Swedish Armed Forces Raise Eyebrows With Heavy Pride Advertising
    Tags:
    Sweden, Scandinavia, church, Christianity
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Anti-missile decoy flares are deployed as Black Hawk military helicopters and a dirigible balloon fly over the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, 15 August 2021. Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of the Afghan capital on 15 August and said they were awaiting a “peaceful transfer” of the city after promising not to take it by force, but amid the uncertainty panicked workers fled government offices and helicopters landed at the US Embassy.
    Afghanistan Plunges Into Uncertainty as Chaotic US Pullout Leads to Taliban Takeover
    Crocodile Tears
    Crocodile Tears
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse