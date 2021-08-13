Register
06:56 GMT13 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Meat

    World's Largest Pork Exporter Under Fire for 'Greenwashing' in Denmark's First Climate Case

    © CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106146/79/1061467955_0:180:1920:1260_1200x675_80_0_0_aa6bec20e827c2e8df0f24ada2be6a43.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202108131083594098-worlds-largest-pork-exporter-under-fire-for-greenwashing-in-denmarks-first-climate-case/

    Danish Crown's claims to eco-fame have been questioned by ecologists and campaigners, who point out that the study, financed by the pork producer itself, had failed to include indirect emissions, which in the case of meat production are numerous.

    Danish Crown, the world’s largest pork exporter, has been embroiled in a “greenwashing” scandal, facing court action over exaggerated claims and shady marketing amid dubious research in Denmark's first climate case.

    In particular, ecologists have taken issue with Danish Crown's self-label as “the world’s most sustainable and successful meat producer” and claims that its bacon comes from “climate-controlled pigs”.

    The claims rest on a study by Aarhus University, one of Denmark's leading institutions of higher learning, financed by Danish Crown itself. Among others, the study claims that Danish farmers have already reduced the carbon footprint of pork sold by Danish Crown by 25 percent since 2005 and aim to hit 50 percent by 2030.

    Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg poses for a photo by the Ahkka mountain at the world heritage site of the Laponia area in Sapmi on July 13, 2021.
    © AFP 2021 / CARL-JOHAN UTSI
    Greta Thunberg Blasts Fashion Industry as She Appears on Vogue Cover
    However, as pointed out by the Vegetarian Society of Denmark, the Climate Movement and the Green Student Movement, which have lodged a joint complaint with the Danish Consumer Ombudsman, the Aarhus study failed to include emissions caused by indirect land use, such as the land used for producing fodder for the pigs. According to the campaigners, the misleading claims muddy up the entire debate about climate responsibility and are tantamount to “greenwashing”.

    As life cycle expert Jannick Schmidt of Aalborg University pointed out to The Copenhagen Post, indirect land use can account for up to 50 percent of the climate footprint of food production. Omitting it therefore creates a false impression of carbon emission. Denmark is one of Europe's most agriculturally cultivated countries. Around two-thirds of its agricultural land (65 percent) is used to grow fodder for farmed animals.

    Rune-Christoffer Dragsdahl of the Vegetarian Society said he hoped the lawsuit will discourage other meat companies from launching similar greenwashing campaigns. He called the fact that Denmark’s first climate lawsuit involves a meat company “very fitting”, emphasising that animal agriculture keeps getting a “special treatment”.

    Incidentally, Aarhus University has been embroiled in a similar before, this time involving beef production. In 2019, it withdrew a study about the climate impact of beef when an investigation found that Danish Crown and Landbrug & Fødevarer, a Danish agricultural industry group, had influenced and co-written the report.

    Tags:
    Denmark, Scandinavia, pork
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Milky Way and Perseid meteor over Mauna Kea.
    Early Perseid Meteor Shower Light's Up Night Sky
    Bowing Out
    Bowing Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse