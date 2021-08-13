World's Largest Pork Exporter Under Fire for 'Greenwashing' in Denmark's First Climate Case

Danish Crown, the world’s largest pork exporter, has been embroiled in a “greenwashing” scandal, facing court action over exaggerated claims and shady marketing amid dubious research in Denmark's first climate case.
In particular, ecologists have taken issue with Danish Crown's self-label as “the world’s most sustainable and successful meat producer” and claims that its bacon comes from “climate-controlled pigs”.
The claims rest on a study by Aarhus University, one of Denmark's leading institutions of higher learning, financed by Danish Crown itself. Among others, the study claims that Danish farmers have already reduced the carbon footprint of pork sold by Danish Crown by 25 percent since 2005 and aim to hit 50 percent by 2030.
As life cycle expert Jannick Schmidt of Aalborg University pointed out to The Copenhagen Post, indirect land use can account for up to 50 percent of the climate footprint of food production. Omitting it therefore creates a false impression of carbon emission. Denmark is one of Europe's most agriculturally cultivated countries. Around two-thirds of its agricultural land (65 percent) is used to grow fodder for farmed animals.
Rune-Christoffer Dragsdahl of the Vegetarian Society said he hoped the lawsuit will discourage other meat companies from launching similar greenwashing campaigns. He called the fact that Denmark’s first climate lawsuit involves a meat company “very fitting”, emphasising that animal agriculture keeps getting a “special treatment”.
Incidentally, Aarhus University has been embroiled in a similar before, this time involving beef production. In 2019, it withdrew a study about the climate impact of beef when an investigation found that Danish Crown and Landbrug & Fødevarer, a Danish agricultural industry group, had influenced and co-written the report.
