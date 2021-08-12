British-Flagged Ship Sinks Off Greek Island, Rescue for 17 Passengers Underway

A British-flagged vessel has sunk near the Greek island Milos, rescue operation is under way for 17 passengers who were on-board, according to the Greek coast guard.
Three port patrol boats, a Navy ship and an Air Force helicopter, as well as the passenger vessel Sea Jet 2 rushed to the area, according to CNN.
The incident happened 16 nautical miles northwest of Milos, according to the Coast Guard, between Antimilos and Falconera, amid winds of 4-5 Beaufort in the area.
The exact circumstances under which the accident occurred have not been clarified yet.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)