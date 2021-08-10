One Dead, 14 Injured in Bus-Truck Collision in Germany - Photo

The accident took place on Monday at 6:20 p.m. local time (16:20 GMT) at a crossroad where a traffic light was turned off. The bus driver violated traffic rules, as he had to give way to the truck.
A photo of the damaged bus has emerged online.
#AufmacherTitelseite #Langenhagen Sattelschlepper kracht in Linienbus in Langenhagen: Junge Frau (29) tot, 19 Verletzte https://t.co/0fhJIObM4O GERMANZ pic.twitter.com/ne4H4Io5OW— Nachrichten (@Rekonquista1492) August 10, 2021
The only fatality is a 29-year-old female passenger of the bus, who was thrown out of the window as a result of the crash. Another three passengers got serious injuries. The police opened an investigation against the bus driver into negligent homicide.
All comments
Show new comments (0)