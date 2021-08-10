Video: Unknown Person Setting Dry Grass on Fire in Italy

Italian polic released a video from CCTV cameras, showing a man starting a fire in the countryside near Montesarchio, a town 31 miles (49km) from Naples.
The arsonist took out a match, lighted it and threw it into the dry roadside grass, igniting a fire seconds later. The man was arrested, according to the Guardian.
A video released by Italy’s Carabinieri military police showed a hidden camera capturing an arsonist starting a fire in the countryside near Montesarchio, a town about 31 miles from Naples. The man was later arrested pic.twitter.com/O1QuEAkpZi— Reuters (@Reuters) August 9, 2021
In recent days, dozens of local fires have been reported in the Apennines, mostly in the southern regions, including Sardinia, Sicily, Calabria and Puglia, on the coast of the Apennine Peninsula. The situation is most critical in the city of Catania, particularly affected by a fire that completely destroyed several areas in its southern part and prompted authorities to suspend flights from the local airport.
