Venice’s Iconic Piazza San Marco Gets Submerged - Photos, Video

A middle-aged couple waltzes on Venice’s Piazza San Marco in the evening with their legs submerged in water, while a group of kids can’t stop laughing as they splash water at each other – this may sound like the opening scene from a movie directed by Oscar laureate Paolo Sorrentino. However, it’s quite real.
The iconic square was flooded on 8 August with reports saying that water had reached three feet.
Venice’s iconic St. Mark’s Square was largely underwater last night, after the city’s flood defense system failed to protect the area: https://t.co/3QSDkQSGvb pic.twitter.com/Q4FfBzHbkB— AccuWeather (@accuweather) August 8, 2021
Despite the apparent inconvenience, tourists were in no hurry to leave and enjoyed their time taking photos and sitting at cafes or simply walking through the submerged square.
Venice tonight! While it’s fascinating to walk on a wet Piazza San Marco, it clearly shows that climate change is real. This has a devastating impact on cities and communities, and calls for action from politicians, scientists, everyone… pic.twitter.com/VIyHxP4xbk— Jens Myrup Pedersen (@jens_myrup) August 7, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)