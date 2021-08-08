Olympic Flag Flown Over Eiffel Tower as France Assumes Role of Next Host of Games

Sputnik is live from Paris as a huge Olympic banner has been raised atop the Eiffel Tower, waving in the skies as a sign of France officially becoming the host of the next games. Also, a special concert is being held at Trocadéro Square in the French capital to celebrate the event, with musician Woodkid performing a special song written for the event.
In the meantime, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo is due to receive the Olympic flag from Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike as part of the traditional handover.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
All comments
Show new comments (0)