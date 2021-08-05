Wildfires Hit Ancient Olympia in Greece and Thermal Plant in Turkey - Photo, Video

Wildfires have reached Olympia, the ancient Greek birthplace of the Olympic Games, a world-famous archaeological site where the Games were held every four years from 776 B.C. for over a millennium.
Photos and videos from the area, which is engulfed by a blaze, were shared online, showing firefighters battling the flames with assistance from helicopters and planes.
Besides the island of Evia, the fires are threatening ancient Olympia and even the northern suburbs of Athens itself. The scenes are tragically surreal. 😢 pic.twitter.com/BmTC6Rr0zs— Adam Powell (@A_P0W3LL) August 5, 2021
And while the #Olympics are on, huge fires are engulfing ancient Olympia and approaching the International Olympic Academy, burning everything in their path and racing towards the ancient stadium!#greece #greeceisburning pic.twitter.com/GlR0J5jZr1— Karolos Grohmann (@karolosgrohmann) August 4, 2021
The archaeological site of ancient Olympia and the museum that holds 2.500 years of history are in danger along with People and animals due to fires. The Olympics took place here thousands of years ago and the Hermes of Praxiteles sculpture is in this museum. 😢#ancientOlympia pic.twitter.com/UsM3vCN9s4— Lina Greek (@Linagreek) August 4, 2021
Another #wildfire in #Greece has been moving too close to Ancient #Olympia, home of the #OlympicGames. This drone footage from last night shows how close the fire was to the @IOA_Official #AncientOlympia #Olympics #πυρκαγια #φωτιές #ολυμπία— 𝙺𝚘𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚜 𝙺𝚊𝚕𝚕𝚎𝚛𝚐𝚒𝚜 (@KallergisK) August 5, 2021
Video from Ilia Live portal. pic.twitter.com/bP4rAbi3pH
Meanwhile, in neighbouring Turkey, the Kemerkoy Thermal Power Plant in Mugla province was engulfed by a wildfire.
Kemerkoy power plant caught fire due to the forest fires in southwestern #Turkey. pic.twitter.com/Pgy6wVrw90— Jora (@TheScarmind) August 4, 2021
Wildfire spreads to power plant in Kemerkoy/Mugla, Turkey. https://t.co/Ox75jXv4jV— Ozcan Keles (@OzcanKelesGB) August 4, 2021
According to the regional authorities, all explosive chemicals - hydrogen tanks and coal - have been removed from the strategic site.
#Turkey wildfires reach coal fired power plant Kemerkoy. Facility & surrounding village evacuated. All #explosivechemicals reportedly removed. #Ireland pic.twitter.com/JWBu8CpYUg— Harry White (@harry_white25) August 5, 2021
The death toll from the wildfires which have ravaged almost the entire perimeter of Turkey's Aegean and Mediterranean coasts currently stands at eight. Some districts were declared 'disaster areas' by the authorities, promoting locals and tourists alike to flee.
In Greece, over 100 houses were destroyed by forest fires on the island of Evia. Luckily, no deaths or severe injuries have been reported in the country.
Meteorologists say the heatwave will last until the end of the week.
