Register
19:18 GMT04 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    North Sea

    Secrets of 'Lost Atlantis' That Rests Beneath North Sea Revealed, Media Says

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202108041083529476-secrets-of-lost-atlantis-that-rests-beneath-north-sea-revealed-media-says/

    The sizeable collection of artefacts was reportedly amassed thanks to the contributions of “amateur archaeologists.”

    A new exhibition featuring over 200 objects offers a glimpse of a vast swath of territory known as Doggerland, which used to connect Britain by land to continental Europe but currently rests beneath the North Sea after becoming submerged about 8,000 years ago.

    According to The Guardian, the exhibition is called "Doggerland: Lost World in the North Sea" and is being hosted at the The Rijksmuseum van Oudheden (National Museum of Antiquities) in Leiden, the Netherlands.

    The objects presented at the exhibition include items such as a deer bone with an arrowhead embedded in it, fossilized remains of hyena droppings and mammoth molars, and a fragment of a skull of a young male Neanderthal.

    This collection was reportedly amassed largely due to the efforts of volunteers.

    "We have a wonderful community of amateur archaeologists who almost daily walk these beaches and look for the fossils and artefacts, and we work with them to analyse and study them," said Dr Sasja van der Vaart-Verschoof, assistant curator of the museum’s prehistory department. "It is open to everyone, and anyone could find a hand axe, for example. Pretty much the entire toolkit that would have been used has been found by amateur archaeologists."

    The name Doggerland was reportedly coined in the 1990s by University of Exeter archaeologist Bryony Coles, after the Dogger Bank, a large sandbank in the North Sea off the east coast of England.

    Some objects of a find from the Bronze Age are presented on April 29, 2021 in Gothenburg, Sweden.
    © AFP 2021 / ADAM IHSE
    'Spectacular' Trove of Ancient Bronze Age Artefacts Found Uncovered in Swedish Forest

    Noting that the idea of a "lost Atlantis" under the North Sea that used to connect Britain and continental Europe was imagined as early as in the late 19th century by HG Wells, the newspaper adds that the piece of land in question is "believed to have been subsumed about 8,200 years ago following a massive tsunami," the newspaper states.

    "There was a period when Doggerland was dry and incredibly rich, a wonderful place for hunter-gatherers," Van der Vaart-Verschoof remarked. "It was not some edge of the earth, or land bridge to the UK. It was really the heart of Europe. There are lessons to be learned. The story of Doggerland shows how destructive climate change can be. The climate change we see today is manmade but the effects could be just as devastating as the changes seen all those years ago."
    Tags:
    North Sea, land, artefacts, museum, exhibition
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A statue of goddess Athena is seen as wildfire burns at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, 3 August 2021.
    Wildfires Approach Athens Amid Record Heat Wave
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse