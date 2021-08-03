UK Calls for New Presidential Election in Belarus as Nation Marks 1 Year Since Protests

The statement came ahead of the one-year anniversary of opposition protests which engulfed Belarus after President Alexander Lukashenko secured his sixth term in office in the election held on 9 August 2020.
"The election was not transparent, free or fair and did not reflect the will of the Belarusian people. The regime immediately cracked down on those protesting the results & supporting the opposition," the foreign ministry tweeted.
In the year that followed the vote, Minsk went after "thousands" of Belarusians who criticized Lukashenko, according to the British agency.
"Our message is clear: The Lukashenko regime must commit to meaningful dialogue and new elections. They must allow the Belarusian people the freedom to choose their own government and democratically decide their own future," another tweet in the thread maintained.
Following last year's election, the Belarusian opposition challenged the results, claiming Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to be the true winner, and secured Europe's backing. Brussels, in turn, has since sanctioned Belarusian officials deemed responsible for alleged electoral fraud and crackdowns on post-election protests.
All comments
Show new comments (0)