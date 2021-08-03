EU Recognises San Marino's Sputnik V Vaccine Certificates

The European Commission has recognized COVID-19 vaccine certificates issued in San Marino, which has approved the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Tuesday.
BREAKING: The EU Commission recognizes San Marino vaccination certificate. #SanMarino vaccine certificate is now valid throughout the EU and in the countries of Schengen area.— Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) August 3, 2021
European Commissioner Didier Reinders, whose words are quoted in the message, noted that he was glad to see more and more countries connecting to the EU's digital COVID certification system. Also, according to him, the European Commission is taking active measures to recognise certificates issued by other countries.
Earlier, RDIF said that the use of Sputnik V allowed San Marino to become the first country in Europe to defeat the coronavirus.
Sputnik V, the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine, has been approved for emergency use in 67 countries across the globe. The efficacy of the vaccine stands at 97.6%.
