Swiss Police Detain About 30 Climate Activists at Sit-In Protest in Zurich - Photos

The activists began occupying Paradeplatz Square and Bahnhofstrasse Street at about 6.00 a.m. (04:00 GMT), the police said.
+++BREAKING+++ This morning we occupied the Paradeplatz in Zurich (center of Swiss finance) to protest against the massive investments of Swiss financial institutions in oil, gas and coal. #RiseUpForChange #EndFossilFinance #DivestClimateChaos pic.twitter.com/pk7PlkoCqI— Collective Climate Justice (@climategames_ch) August 2, 2021
By noon, police had taken about thirty people into temporary custody.
The police added that the case would be handed over to the Zurich Prosecutor's Office.
