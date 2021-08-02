Personal Data Safe After Hackers Attack Website of Italy's Lazio Region, Official Says

"Technical staff is working to restore the security of the new bookings. No data has been stolen," D’Amato said in a statement.
The regional authorities are in constant contact with the office of the COVID-19 Emergency Commissioner in Italy, General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, to ensure that vaccinated users receive their green passes as planned, the health commissioner added.
Starting from 6 August, Italians will be required to hold health passes to access indoor restaurants, long-distance trains and events such as festivals, concerts and sports tournaments.
Hackers attacked the website on Sunday night, demanding a ransom in Bitcoin, according to national media. As of Monday, the regional data centre is still down. An investigation into the incident is underway.
