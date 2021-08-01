Register
12:29 GMT01 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    German construction worker vandalises the residential building he helped build after not being paid in full

    German Construction Contractor Goes on Demolition Rampage After Not Being Paid in Full - Video

    © Photo : Twitter//screenshot
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe

    The disgruntled contractor is now facing the prospect of a hefty fine and possible incarceration for causing major damage to property and endangering the lives of people.

    When a developer "drew first blood" by failing to pay 60,000 euros ($71,233) worth of invoices to a 47-year-old German construction worker, the latter went full-on "Excavator Rambo", as local media are now calling him, at a residential complex he had helped to erect for his former employer.

    The worker, only known as Matija P., got into his Volvo excavator and started tearing down balconies and breaking glassing on the building, which was primed to welcome its first residents. Now they will have to wait a bit while the developer fixes 500,000 euros worth ($593,350) of damages.

    Matija's future is also hardly cloudless - he is facing fines and possibly prison time for inflicting severe damages to the building. Adding to his list of problems, he also started demolishing garages near the residential complex. Fortunately, none of the gas tanks that were in them had exploded by the time Matija's excavator broke down. Otherwise, he could have been facing far more serious charges (if he even survived such an ordeal).

    After his demolition spree abruptly ended, the disgruntled worker simply drove away in his car. Still, he did not go into hiding, showing up at a police station to turn himself in instead. He explained that he took matters into his own hands after the developer, Ingo Fangerow, withheld 1.5% of his payment for the work. The developer claims that it had paid all that was due, citing "individual defects" in the construction as the reason for reducing the sum by 60,000 euros.

    © REUTERS / Lee Smith
    'Shut the Sites and Pay the Workers' - Professor on UK Construction Industry Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

    The story is hardly the first time an unpaid construction worker goes on a demolition spree. In 2018, Daniel Neagu, 31, from Romania trashed five houses in Buntingford in the UK worth £4 million ($5.5 million) using a digger after his employer failed to pay him for his work. A similar story happened not long ago, in June 2021, when a builder decided to "undo" the work he had done on a £540,000 house after a row with the owner regarding payment. He demolished the building's roof, ruining the nearby garden in the process.

    Related:

    Danger of UK Construction Crisis as EU Workers See 'Less Bang for Their Buck'
    'Shut the Sites and Pay the Workers' - Professor on UK Construction Industry Amid COVID-19 Lockdown
    Construction Workers Find Dozens of WW II Bombs in Bavarian Town
    Construction Workers Use Opioids, Cocaine More Than Any Other Profession
    Former Construction Worker Wins Int'l Pole Dancing Contest (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Tags:
    Germany, payment, demolition
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse