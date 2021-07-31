Police Deploy Tear Gas to Disperse Parisians Protesting Against COVID-19 Passes - Video

Several such mass demonstrations are taking place in the French capital on Saturday. One started near the Villiers subway station, with the crowd moving toward the Bastille Square. Police deployed tear gas after the demonstrators began throwing bottles at security officers.
PARIS - Les manifestants #AntiPassSanitaire tentent de forcer un barrage de CRS. Gaz lacrymogène. Tensions. #manif31juillet #manifestation31juillet pic.twitter.com/ooCxYmqx6C— Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) July 31, 2021
Large-scale protests have been sweeping through many cities across France since mid-July after President Emmanuel Macron announced a series of new restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19. Starting August, restaurants, bars, shopping centers, airplanes and long-distance trains will require a special pass indicating that a person has either been vaccinated or has a negative test result for COVID-19.
