Register
10:47 GMT29 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Jewish man

    Anti-Semitic Incidents on 'Worrying' Rise in London After Gaza Escalation, Police Say

    © CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107001/13/1070011321_0:98:1920:1178_1200x675_80_0_0_4100a10a4afeaf88d386090274b088c8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202107291083484765-anti-semitic-incidents-on-worrying-rise-in-london-after-gaza-escalation-police-say/

    In May, deadly clashes in East Jerusalem over the eviction of Palestinians led to the worst violence between Israel and the Islamist movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip in recent years.

    Violence against the Jewish community in London has reached a "worrying" level since the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict this spring, the Metropolitan Police have revealed.

    The Met referred to at least 87 such incidents in May, about four times higher than any other month over the past three years.

    The incidents included 39 involving male victims, while 43 episodes targeted women, according to the Met's figures. In one of the incidents, the police recorded rocks being thrown at a Jewish home in the UK capital. In a separate episode, the word "Hitler" was written on the ceiling of a communal block of flats in London.

    Hasidic Jews in Hackney, London
    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / kafka4prez
    Hasidic Jews in Hackney, London

    The police described the incidents as "deplorable abuse", saying in a statement that "hate crime comes in many different forms and strikes at the heart of communities".

    "We know there is public concern about increases in various forms of hate crime in response to events across the globe, especially over the last 18 months. Most recently we have seen incidents of anti-Semitism within the capital which have understandably caused considerable concern within our Jewish communities", the statement said.

    The Met warned that "behaviour of this kind and abuse against any individual or group has no place" in London and that the police "will not tolerate it and will act quickly and robustly in response to all reported crimes of this nature".

    They were echoed by Chaim Hochhauser from the local watchdog group Shomrim, who told the news agency PA that "usually when it flares up in Israel, it flares up here locally", in a reference to the Gaza conflict.

    "In May we had the Gaza war in Israel, so that is why it has flared up in England. During May, the Jewish community in Hackney were the target of many racially motivated attacks. One of these hate crimes saw targeted over 30 Jewish-owned vehicles whose tyres were slashed, this was pure hate crime as only the Jewish cars were targeted", Hochhauser noted.

    Gaza Conflict Escalation

    The latest round of hostilities between the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip lasted for 11 days until an Egypt-brokered ceasefire was reached on 20 May.

    Israeli soldiers work at an artillery unit as it fires near the border between Israel and the Gaza strip, on the Israeli side May 17, 2021
    © AP Photo / AMIR COHEN
    Israeli General Says 11-Day Gaza War Just ‘First Stage’ of Wider Campaign
    The conflict followed days of violent clashes between the Arab population and the Israeli police in East Jerusalem over an Israeli court's decision to evict several Palestinian families from a holy city neighbourhood.

    During the standoff, Hamas militants launched several thousand rockets toward Israel, who retaliated by conducting missile strikes against Gaza. In Israel, 12 people were killed and over 50 were seriously wounded during the hostilities. The death toll among Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, Jerusalem, and the West Bank topped 270.

    Related:

    Iran Blames US Support for Israel's "Savage Attack" Amid Gaza Escalation
    US Dem Pres. Candidate Slams Israel as 'Racist Regime' Amid Gaza Escalation
    Hamas Reportedly Claims It Downed Israeli Drone Amid Escalating Gaza Tension
    Tags:
    Anti-Semitic, incidents, Jews, Israel Defence Forces (IDF), Israel, London, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse