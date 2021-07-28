Belarus to React to UN Missions' Meetings With Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya

Tikhanovskaya's visit to the United States began on July 18. In Washington, she has already met with US State Secretary Antony Blinken and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. On Tuesday, Tikhanovskaya, who is in New York, met with EU representatives to the UN.
Earlier, Sputnik sources reported that she was also planning a meeting with the permanent representatives of France, the UK and the United States - members of the UN Security Council. Another source said that on Monday Tikhanovskaya was to meet with representatives from Western and Eastern European countries to the UN, including the Baltic states, Poland, Norway and Romania.
“I would just like to remind the diplomats that the fundamental principle of the UN is 'one country - one vote'. We would ask to take this aspect into account. Because, of course, we will react to such facts in building our relations with the respective permanent missions to the UN," Rybakov said.
The Belarusian authorities have repeatedly said protests in the country are being coordinated from abroad.
