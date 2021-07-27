Explosion Reported in Leverkusen, Germany

An explosion has been reported at a landfill in the Leverkusen district of Bürrig.
Rheinische Post newspaper says the explosion occurred at around 9.30 a.m. Focus, an online media outlet, suggests the incident took place at the local Bayer plant, but it is still unknown what caused the explosion and if anyone was injured.
The fire brigade working at the site has reportedly instructed residents to keep windows and doors closed. People remaining outside were told to go inside their houses, broadcaster WDR reported.
The roads around the landfill have been closed, local media cited police sources as saying.
