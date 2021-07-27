Cuba's Embassy in Paris Attacked With Molotov Cocktails - Photos

It's unclear as to who might be behind the attack on Cuba's diplomatic mission in the French capital. Cuba's foreign minister, meanwhile, accused the United States of encouraging violence against the island nation.

The Cuban Embassy in Paris said that its building in the French capital had been attacked with Molotov cocktails on the night of 26-27 July.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez dubbed the incident as a "terrorist attack" and said that he holds the US government responsible for "its continuous campaigns against our country that encourage these behaviours and for calls for violence, with impunity, from its territory".

— Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) July 26, 2021

The embassy added that none of its diplomatic staff had been injured during the overnight attack, but significant damage had been caused.

The Foreign Ministry of Cuba published photos on its official Twitter account of the damage done to the building, while denouncing the attack.

The country's Foreign Ministry’s International Press Centre stated that the attack happened at around midnight. Three Molotov cocktails were thrown, with two hitting the embassy and setting a fire, the Centre said. Cuban diplomats extinguished the blaze as French firefighters and police arrived at the scene, it added. The attack was perpetrated by two individuals, according to the officials.

Earlier in July, the US imposed sanctions on Cuba’s minister of revolutionary armed forces and the interior ministry's special brigade over the alleged crackdown on the protests. President Joe Biden said the US will continue to hold Havana responsible and the latest round of sanctions is "just the beginning". POTUS had previously announced other restrictive measures, including banning US citizens from sending money to relatives in Cuba.

​Meanwhile, Cuba has seen the largest protests in the island nation since 1994, sparked by anger over shortages of food, medicine and other basic necessities. More than 100 demonstrators have been arrested and one individual reportedly died. US President Biden, despite Cuba’s dire economic situation, has so far refused to remove any sanctions that were imposed by his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump.