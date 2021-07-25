Protesters Take to Streets in Italy, Slamming Proposed Health Passes as 'Discriminatory' - Videos

Mass protests against so-called 'green passes' took place all across Italy this weekend. Several thousand people took to the streets in Rome and in Turin, as well as in many other cities, to denounce the government's measures, calling them discriminatory.
Earlier, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that starting from 6 August, people will be allowed into cafes, gyms and open-air shows only if they have a Green Pass proving that they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, have tested negative for the virus in the past 48 hours or have just recovered from the infection.
Draghi said the measure is necessary to stop the spread of the coronavirus and get the economy back on track.
Those who oppose this measure insist that it violates the country's constitution to divide the population into vaccinated and unvaccinated groups.
Videos from the protest were shared on social media, showing people marching through their towns' central streets and chanting 'Liberta', Italian for 'Liberty'.
— En el barrio de Cortes viven residentes (@VecBarrioCortes) July 25, 2021
— hugotalks (@hugotalks1) July 22, 2021
— Radix Functional Health (@HealthRadix) July 25, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)