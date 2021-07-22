Register
06:51 GMT22 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Anders Behring Breivik listens to the judge in the courtroom, Friday, Aug. 24, 2012, in Oslo, Norway

    Norwegian Security Service Warns of 'Right-Wing Extremism' Ahead of Breivik Attacks Anniversary

    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202107221083436422-norwegian-security-service-warns-of-right-wing-extremism-ahead-of-breivik-attacks-anniversary/

    Among other things, the report emphasised the role of "conspiracy theories" such as white genocide and population replacement, as well as transgressive memes and cross-border humour as tools of recruitment and indoctrination.

    Ahead of the ten-year anniversary of Anders Breivik's terrorist attacks that left 77 dead and 150 wounded, the Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) has published a searing report on the rise of "right-wing extremism" in the country.

    PST wrote that "right-wing extremism in Norway" floundered with a "broken back" after the massive condemnations following the murder of the Ghanaian boy Benjamin Hermansen by neo-Nazis, but has now resurfaced and become a "transnational phenomenon".

    "Right-wing extremists emphasise to a greater extent than before a western, rather than national identity", PST wrote, highlighting "conspiracy theories" like white genocide and population replacement, which imply that whites will become a minority in their own countries due to low birth rates and a heavy reliance on immigration. However, reports have suggested that Norway's neighbour, Sweden, which has arguably the most lax immigration policy in all of Europe, will become minority Swedish at various points in the 21st century, depending on demographics.

    Furthermore, "right-wing extremists" are said to have a broad, diverse, and ever-changing picture of the "enemy", which includes external foes, such as "Jews, Muslims, and non-western immigrants", and internal opponents as "LGBTQ+, left-wing parties, and the traditional media".

    The report identified cross-border humour, politically incorrect memes, and cultural references as features of the network, serving to "dehumanise opponents", as well as radicalise and recruit new members and give them a sense of belonging.

    The Libyan coastguard pull a boat carrying illegal African migrants, rescued as they were trying to reach Europe, at a naval base near the capital Tripoli on September 29, 2015.
    © AFP 2021 / Mahmud Turkia
    Finland Warns of 'Far-Right' Terror Threat as 'Great Replacement Theory' Gains Ground
    Yet another feature identified in the report is that "right-wing extremists" promote a message that biological differences are central, something that also applies to gender differences.

    "Stereotypical gender roles are promoted, where men should be masculine and women should be feminine. This perspective on gender means that liberalist principles such as equality and rights for LGBTQ+ pose a threat to the far-right ideal society. At a time when traditional gender norms are becoming more fluid, one sees an increasingly strong reaction from right-wing extremists, and this has led to an increased focus on, among other things, transgender people in right-wing extremists' enemy picture", the report said.

    The report comes ahead of a symbolic 22 July ceremony on the day of Anders Breivik's attacks in 2011. Labour leader Jonas Gahr Støre has already referenced the report in a speech on the island of Utøya, the site of the mass shooting seen as the bloodiest in Norway's history.

    Støre called it a "brutal" text, urging more research and closer international cooperation against closed environments.

    Prior to his dual attack against Oslo's government quarter and the Labour Youth Camp on Utøya Island, the deadliest in Norway's peacetime history, Anders Breivik issued a 1,500-page manifesto. There, he voiced vocal opposition to multiculturalism and Islam, blaming feminism for what he called Europe's "cultural suicide". Breivik has since been serving Norway's harshest sentence of 21 years in solitary confinement.

    Related:

    'Embarrassing': Green Politician Blames Norway for Deadly Heat Wave in North America
    Norway Sees Surprising Spike in Births After 'Corona Year'
    Norwegians Fear Putin More Than Xi, Kim, Biden – Survey
    'Only Benefits': 3,000% Explosion of Swedes Applying for Norwegian Citizenship
    Tags:
    Anders Breivik, right-wing extremism, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Lactose Intolerance
    Lactose Intolerance
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse