Register
05:31 GMT21 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Norwegian flags and flowers are seen in Sundvollen, close to Utoya island, background, where gunman Anders Behring Breivik killed at least 68 people, near Oslo, Norway (Foto vom 28.07.11).

    Norwegian Anti-Racist Memorial Tagged 'Breivik Was Right' Ahead of 10-Year Anniversary of Attacks

    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202107211083427675-norwegian-anti-racist-memorial-tagged-breivik-was-right-ahead-of-10-year-anniversary-of-attacks/

    Ahead of his attacks on Oslo's government quarter and the Labour Party's youth camp, which left a deep scar on Norway's national psyche, Anders Breivik issued a manifesto voicing fierce opposition to multiculturalism and Islam and blamed feminism for what he called Europe's "cultural suicide".

    The memorial to Benjamin Hermansen, a Ghanaian boy stabbed in 2001 by neo-Nazis, has been tagged with the text "Breivik was right" in the Oslo district of Holmlia.

    The Oslo Police believe it is serious as it comes 10 years after the mass shooting on the island Utøya that left 77 dead, the bloodiest peacetime killing in Norway, and have opened an investigation into the case.

    "We are taking it seriously since it is happening right now. We are almost 10 years away from the incidents on Utøya and since reference is made to Breivik in the damage that has been done, we think it is natural that we do further investigations", Police Inspector Egil Jørgen Brekke told national broadcaster NRK.

    The police have asked for tips from the public and are working to find out whether any surveillance cameras nearby filmed the incident.

    The incident sparked outrage among Norwegian politicians and community workers alike.

    ​Jonas Gahr Støre, the leader of the Labour Party, whose youth wing Breivik had targeted, called the vandalism an extreme act.

    "The intelligence service, the police, and the security services cannot fully protect us against such attitudes. We must tackle it together, it is a societal issue", Støre told the national broadcaster.

    Fellow party member and City Council leader Raymond Johansen called it "disgusting".

    Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg said it is "terrible" to see the memorial being tagged just before 22 July.

    "I am sad and angry, and this shows how important it is that we stand up against racism and hate speech every single day", she said.

    Beatriz Jaquotot, a board member of the Benjamin Memorial Fund, called the deed reprehensible.

    "There have been both tears and anger earlier today", she said, praising the local community for quickly washing the tag away. "It's fortunately gone now".

    Benjamin Hermansen, 15, was killed at Holmlia in Oslo in January 2001. The murder was found to be racially motivated, and three members of the neo-Nazi group Boot Boys were subsequently sentenced to prison for complicity in the murder. Throughout the entire country, marches were organised in protest against the murder. In 2003, the annual Benjamin Prize was founded in Hermansen's memory.

    Notably, US singer Michael Jackson dedicated his 2001 album "Invincible" to Benjamin Hermansen.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Inger Aguilar (@ingeraguilar)

    In 2011, Anders Behring Breivik became the deadliest mass murderer in Norway's history, pulling off a dual attack against Oslo's government quarter and the Labour Youth Camp on Utøya Island, killing 77 and wounding over 150.

    Prior to the attacks, which left Norway's national psyche deeply traumatised, Anders Breivik issued a manifesto voicing fierce opposition to multiculturalism and Islam and blamed feminism for what he called Europe's "cultural suicide". Diagnosed with narcissistic and antisocial personality disorder, Breivik has since been serving Norway's harshest sentence of 21 years in solitary confinement.

    Related:

    Norwegian Navy 'Goes Woke' as It 'Wholeheartedly' Debuts in Gay Pride Parade - Video
    Norway's Largest Opposition Party Opens Up to Sending Asylum Seekers to Africa
    Norwegians Fear Putin More Than Xi, Kim, Biden – Survey
    A Juneteenth of Its Own: Demands for Slavery Abolition Day Flare Up in Norway in US' Footsteps
    Tags:
    Anders Breivik, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    Lactose Intolerance
    Lactose Intolerance
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse