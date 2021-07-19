At Least Five Injured After Car Hits People on Sidewalk in Spain's Marbella, Reports Say

At least five people have been injured after a car rammed into a terrace cafe in Marbella, Spain, reports say.
Conflicting reports suggest that nine people have been injured as a result of the accident. According to La Vanguardia daily, the driver has been detained.
Videos from the scene of the accident have been shared online.
BREAKING VIDEO: A car has plowed into several people sitting on a terrace at a bar in Marbella, Spain. pic.twitter.com/o21OY6ZBTN— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 19, 2021
More from the scene as a car plows into people sitting outside an establishment in Marbella, Spain. pic.twitter.com/hfKHL2ppgc— Silent Majority (@PatrioticCougar) July 19, 2021
El Espanol reported that the driver was a local man who was in the car with his parents. Police are not treating the accident as terrorism-related, the paper added.
All comments
Show new comments (0)