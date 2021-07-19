Clean-Up Efforts Underway in Aftermath of Deadly Floods in Western Germany

Watch a live broadcast from western Germany, where volunteers, residents and rescue workers continue the clean-up process in flooded areas.
Chancellor Angela Merkel visited a waterlogged area of the state of Rhineland-Palatinate on 18 July and said the cabinet would meet on 21 July to put together a relief aid package. Olaf Scholz, her deputy, said that emergency assistance should reach those affected by the end of July.
Scholz also told the German news outlet Bild that the country will need at least 300 million euros ($354 million) to help flood victims after a deluge swept western states last week.
