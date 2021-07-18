Western Germany Remains Waterlogged and Weary in the Wake of Deadly Floods

Sputnik is live from western Germany as the country is still facing heavy rains and flooding, which caused numerous deaths and heavily damaged infrastructure. The total death toll stands at 156.
As of 18 July, an emergency has been declared in the district of Berchtesgadener Land in Germany’s Bavaria amid flooding. Floods were also reported in the German state of Saxony and in Switzerland. According to Deutsche Bahn, railway service will remain suspended along the Dresden-Prague route until Sunday afternoon amid flooding and landslides in the region.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
All comments
Show new comments (0)