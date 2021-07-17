Flooding in Saxon Switzerland Reportedly Causes Disruption in Railway Service

Rainfall of over 100 liters per square meter has caused flooding in Saxon Switzerland, the district office of Saxon Switzerland-Eastern Ore Mountains announced on Saturday evening, as cited by Die Zeit.
The newspaper cited the state flood center as saying that alert level 4 was exceeded in some areas amid an "extreme rise in water level" which is expected to lead to strong floods.
Meanwhile the Tagesschau news service said that the railway line connecting Germany and the Czech Republic via Bad Schandau has been interrupted because of the floods.
Heavy rains and major floods have been ravaging western Europe this week. In addition to taking lives and inflicting injuries, the bad weather severely damaged buildings and other infrastructure in the affected areas.
