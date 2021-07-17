Situation in Western Germany in the Wake of Deadly Floods

Watch a live broadcast from western Germany, as the country is trying to cope with the the devastating consequences of the flooding, that has claimed numerous lives and seriously damaged infrastructure this week.
Germany has been hit by heavy rainfall and severe floods since 12 July, especially in the country's west. Around 90 Germans have died and about 70 are missing, according to German media reports, which cite the police.
Heavy rains in Belgium, which have been going on since 13 July, have flooded areas in the southern region of Wallonia, leading to disruptions in traffic and evacuations of residents, according to media reports. In the Netherlands, the southeastern province of Limburg has been affected the worst, prompting local authorities to introduce a temporary red weather alert.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
All comments
Show new comments (0)