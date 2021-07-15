Register
17:55 GMT15 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Thursday Jan. 31, 2008 file photo, Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries reacts prior to attending a live TV show in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

    Peter R. de Vries' Death Speaks Volumes About EU's Failure to Protect Crime Reporters, Observers Say

    © AP Photo / Peter Dejong
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    112
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/07/1083323738_0:115:3040:1825_1200x675_80_0_0_ead9b4e6ca499d3639d00360a6b36eca.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202107151083393109-peter-r-de-vries-death-speaks-volumes-about-eus-failure-to-protect-crime-reporters-observers-say/

    The death of stellar crime reporter Peter R. de Vries has shed light on the threats Dutch and European investigative journalists routinely face in their line of work, as well as governments' failure to shield the press from criminal syndicates, say European journalists and human rights activists.

    On 15 July, celebrity Dutch investigative journalist and crime reporter Peter R. de Vries, 64, died in a hospital from wounds sustained in last week's assault. On 6 July, he was shot in the head on Lange Leidsedwarsstraat in Amsterdam after recording an episode of RTL Boulevard, a popular Dutch daily television programme.

    Three suspects have been detained in connection with the deadly shooting, with one later being released, as Amsterdam Police Chief Frank Paauw revealed to the press.

    Dutch Gov't Fails to Ensure Journalists' Security

    De Vries' assassination has exposed the Dutch government's inability to provide adequate protection to the country's investigative journalists while criminals are taking over Dutch metropolises, according to Belgian human rights activist Andy Vermaut of the International Alliance for the Defence of Rights and Liberties (AIDL).

    "Whenever Peter de Vries let his light shine, it always put an extra spotlight on the case and because of his public fame, he could claim extra cooperation from the entire Dutch society", the activist says. "The Netherlands, the land of big words regarding democracy, falls short in this respect, because the man who very definitely needed police protection, only received it after he was shot. Figs after Easter, we say to that".

    Vermaut, who himself experienced a bloody attack in the Netherlands in 2001, says that he has learnt from this case how the Dutch system really works. According to him, "not only [is] the heart of free Amsterdam" affected by the terrible attack on de Vries, but also "the heart of top investigative journalism in the Netherlands and Europe".

    "My thoughts go out to the family, but especially to all the investigative journalists who lost their lives because they stepped on the wrong toes with their pen or with their word, unworthy of a European society", the activist highlights.

    Flowers have been laid in the Lange Leidsedwarsstraat street in tribute to Dutch prominent crime journalist Peter R de Vries who was gunned down in broad daylight on July 6, 2021 on a busy Amsterdam street shortly after leaving a television talk-show, in the center of Amsterdam on July 12, 2021
    © AFP 2021 / RAMON VAN FLYMEN
    Flowers have been laid in the Lange Leidsedwarsstraat street in tribute to Dutch prominent crime journalist Peter R de Vries who was gunned down in broad daylight on July 6, 2021 on a busy Amsterdam street shortly after leaving a television talk-show, in the center of Amsterdam on July 12, 2021

    Dutch Journalists are Routinely Intimidated

    The latest surveys indicate that 80 percent of Dutch journalists were either intimidated or directly threatened last year, according Jan Van Benthem, foreign affairs commentator at Nederlands Dagblad.

    Van Benthem notes that he himself has been subjected to threats from international criminal actors because of his coverage of world affairs.

    "We never use our private [phone] number", the journalist says. "So, by calling your private number they are threatening you like 'we know where you live. We know where we can get you or your children'".

    When it comes to de Vries, the attack "very probably is connected to the court case against a very well-known criminal", Van Benthem suggests, referring to the Marengo process, a trial of leading members of a Dutch-Moroccan criminal organisation called the "Mocro Mafia". Between 2015 and 2017, the crime syndicate conducted a series of assassinations. De Vries acted as a spokesperson for crown witness Nabil B., who is testifying against Ridouan Taghi, 43, an alleged mastermind behind the killing spree. In 2019, de Vries stated that he was on Taghi's hit list.

    In this photograph taken on May 24, 2017, Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries speaks with media representatives in Arnhem. - A well-known Dutch crime reporter was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds on July 6, 2021
    © AFP 2021 / REMKO DE WAAL
    In this photograph taken on May 24, 2017, Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries speaks with media representatives in Arnhem. - A well-known Dutch crime reporter was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds on July 6, 2021

    Not only de Vries, but also his colleagues and RTL Boulevard, the programme he worked for, have recently been threatened, Van Benthem notes, adding that earlier the Dutch police had intercepted messages of some individuals discussing an attack on the studio with a rocket propelled grenade. The programme's studio has been shut down for several days, while the staff is now broadcasting from a more secure location.

    "Just two days ago the municipality said this will be for an indefinite time, a risk area because of the pursuing threats against the programme and the broadcaster", the journalist underscores. "And it’s in the media park in a very well-known media centre in the Netherlands. The city is called Hilversum. So, the threat is not only against that programme, but against other TV journalists as well".

    Peter R. de Vries was a very courageous man who sought justice for people despite all the direct threats against his life, Van Benthem says, adding that his death is "a very strong loss for journalism".

    The crime reporter was widely known for covering high profile cases, including the kidnapping of Freddy Heineken, CEO of the namesake brewing company and one of the richest people in the Netherlands, and the disappearance of Natalee Holloway, an 18-year-old American woman who went missing during a high school graduation trip to Aruba in the Caribbean. In general, the journalist investigated more than 500 murder cases, according to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, where de Vries started his career.

    Related:

    Heineken, Holloway and Kennedy: Top High-Profile Cases Shot Crime Reporter de Vries Covered
    Shooting of Dutch Crime Reporter Peter R de Vries is 'an Attack on EU Values', Charles Michel Says
    Shooting of Peter de Vries is 'Attack on All Investigative Journalists', Colleagues, Activists Say
    Dutch Crime Journalist Peter R de Vries Dies After Being Shot in the Head in Amsterdam
    Tags:
    assassination, criminals, human rights, journalism, Netherlands
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse