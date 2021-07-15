Suspicious Package Found Near Cannes Film Festival Site

The Cannes Film Festival faced a mass evacuation on Thursday after a suspicious package was discovered near the Palais des Festivals. Police cordoned off the area, but later took it down, as the package was destroyed, and the alert has been officially lifted.
The 74th Cannes Film Festival kicked off on 6 July and is soon to be finalised, as 17 July is supposed to be the last day of the event.
Une partie du palais des Festivals de Cannes évacué suite à une alerte à la bombe https://t.co/88XsksG3bk pic.twitter.com/cccOe5zA79— France 3 Côte d'Azur (@F3cotedazur) July 15, 2021
