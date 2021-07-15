Estonia Announces Expulsion of Russian Diplomat in Tit-for-Tat Response

Estonia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned Russian Ambassador Alexander Petrov to hand him a note declaring one of the diplomats at the Russian Embassy a persona non grata in response to the expulsion of Estonia's Consul Mart Latte from St. Petersburg.
"We hope this episode will not harm the bilateral relations of Estonia and Russia. Estonia remains interested in neighbourly and constructive relations. It is still regrettable that Russia has taken an unfriendly line in its communication with the European Union and member states", the statement says.
Russia’s FSB reported that Latte had been caught red-handed on 6 July while receiving classified materials from a Russian citizen. The activity is incompatible with the status of a diplomatic worker and hostile toward Russia, the FSB said. Later, the Russian Foreign Ministry declared Latte a persona non grata.
Estonian Prime Minister Kaya Kallas said earlier that what happened in St. Petersburg was an FSB provocation against an Estonian diplomat who, in her opinion, "was doing his usual work in the host country in accordance with all legal acts".
