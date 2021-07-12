Register
06:51 GMT12 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and other climate protesters gather for a protest against climate change in front of the Swedish parliament building in Stockholm, Sweden, on June 18, 2021.

    Greta Thunberg's Pro-Vaccination Photo Op With Criminal Rapper Raises Eyebrows

    © AFP 2021 / HENRIK MONTGOMERY
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/05/1083308115_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_93cecbd3b253dafa73663746dfb9f68e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202107121083365117-greta-thunbergs-pro-vaccination-photo-op-with-criminal-rapper-raises-eyebrows/

    On social media, many found the idea of a climate icon siding with a convicted felon rather unbecoming, yet highly indicative of our era.

    Climate activist Greta Thunberg has caused a stir after posing for a vacciation campaign ad with a criminal Somali-born gangster rapper, who happens to be a convicted felon.

    In the photograph published as part of the “Roll up your sleeve” campaign, which urges Swedes to vaccinate themselves against COVID-19, Thunberg is seen in the embrace of rapper 1.Cuz, who is two heads taller.

    1.Cuz is considered a burgeoning star of the Swedish rap scene and is known for always wearing a mask as an image gimmick and never revealing his real name. In an interview, he admitted having served two years in prison for a felony, but declined to reveal his conviction, describing it as “a serious crime with a severe punishment”.

    His lyrics and music videos tend to heavily focus on gang-related crime, drug trafficking, and hatred of police as recurrent themes.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от kavlaupp (@kavlaupp)

    On social media, the photo sparked strong reactions, with some arguing 1.Cuz and Greta Thunberg, who rose to fame as a teenage activist and has since become the face of the global climate movement, make a “sick combo”, while others suggested that the photograph was “as unpleasant as it was inappropriate”.

    “If you want a time imprint and a picture proof of how derailed Sweden had become in 2021, this picture will be excellent in the history books in the future”, one user noted in the Instagram comments field.

    “Greta and a gang criminal. Good taste!” another one chimed in.

    “Is this for real?! I'm rolling down then!” yet another one reacted.

    Other users admitted to being “creeped out”, suggesting that Greta looks as if she has been taken hostage.

    Journalist Ivar Arpi described the snapshot as “our age in a nutshell”.

    ​The privately-funded campaign “Roll up your sleeve”, where famous people urge the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19, has come under fire for “boosting celebrities' egos”, as Göteborgs-Posten columnist Björn Werner put it. Werner also mused that the campaign is largely ineffective due to Swedes' high willingness to vaccinate themselves and even borderline dangerous as it may risk further alienating sceptics.

    Incidentally, this is not the first time Greta Thunberg and 1.Cuz have teamed up for a campaign photo. In 2020, the criminal rapper made an appearance in support of her Fridays for Future protest, in which school kids were urged to walk out of their classrooms and demand more strenuous climate action from their governments.

    Related:

    Contested Greta Thunberg Statue Unveiled at UK 'University of the Woke' With No Official Ceremony
    Norwegian Psychologist to Greta Thunberg: Focus on Solutions, Not 'Doomsday' Predictions
    Greta Thunberg Claims Chinese Media ‘Fat Shamed’ Her in Critical Article
    Greta Thunberg's Climate Movement Takes Stance Against Israel: 'Apartheid State'
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Greta Thunberg, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse